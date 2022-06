VAN NUYS – Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in the Van Nuys area. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday between the Northridge and Van Nuys stations, and involved Metrolink train 100 on the Ventura County Line, which was en route from Moorpark to Los Angeles, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.

