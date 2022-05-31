ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale, MS

Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale 10U Fastpitch

By Shahji Adam
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

Weather alters schedule for Ole Miss’ game at NCAA Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Miss. (WLBT) - Forecasted weather has altered the Friday schedule for the NCAA Coral Gables Regional. This means that Ole Miss’ matchup with Arizona, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, will now take place 55 minutes after the conclusion of the Miami vs. Canisius game, which is set for 9 a.m.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WTOK-TV

State Games of Mississippi to have major impact on the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi is officially 1 day away, and it is set to have a big impact on the city of Meridian. This year, 42 sports will now attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. The athletes that compete in the games are eligible to compete on a national level as well at the state games of America.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Five-time national champion EMCC Lions announce 2022 football schedule

SCOOBA – East Mississippi Community College’s football schedule has come full circle under the guidance of 15th-year head coach Buddy Stephens. Due to the rotational sequence of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s scheduling format, EMCC’s 2022 football slate is identical to the Lions’ 2008 schedule when he was in his first season on the Scooba campus.
SCOOBA, MS
WTOK-TV

State Games of Mississippi returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi is nearing its return to Meridian as the excitement in the Queen City rises. “It’s like 150% I’d say,” Director of Marketing and Development Angela Ferguson said. “We’re all very busy working and trying to get everything together. We have people flying in to be with us to help with State Games set up and I’m crazy busy trying to get all of our amazing food contributors to reach out and help us,” Ferguson said.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

The heat is on

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are in store for another hot day. Our high temperature remains in the lower 90s. Dew point temperatures are near the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dew point temperatures are representation of how much moisture is in the air. When you factor in the moisture...
WTOK-TV

School award causes concern for Mississippi parent

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her Pre-K son brought home the “Monkey Award,” a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
BATESVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Friday starts showery, but it’ll end with some sunshine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front moves east of our area by Friday, but an upper-level disturbance will keep some showers in our area for the start of Friday. Plan for light to moderate showers during the morning commute, but some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. Chances for rain will be most likely around (or shortly after) daybreak, then the rain chances (and overall coverage) will gradually dwindle as the day goes on. The afternoon looks much drier than the start of the day, but isolated PM storms are possible through around 6pm. Thankfully, the weather looks relatively cooperative for the Opening Ceremony of the State Games of Mississippi in Meridian!
WTOK-TV

Meridian Public School District Starts Its Summer Feeding Program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - THE MERIDIAN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN ITS SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM TODAY-- A PROGRAM THAT FEEDS THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES EACH YEAR. THE PROGRAM GIVES STUDENTS WHO MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO HAVE A MEAL AT HOME TO RECEIVE TWO MEALS THROUGHOUT EACH DAY DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Running community applauds Sowashee Creek Trail Project

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers and runners will have a new trail to explore in Meridian as the Sowashee Creek Bike Trail project is getting close to completion of phase 1. It’s still under construction, but the running community said this could be a game-changer for local running events.
MERIDIAN, MS
NewsBreak
WTOK-TV

New age progression shows what Myra Lewis would look like today

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - It was March of 2014 when Myra Lewis of Camden, Mississippi, vanished from her front yard. And after more than 8 years, there have been no solid tips or leads submitted to help find her. A new age progression shows what the girl, who was 2...
WTOK-TV

Hot trend continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The heat is still on as we head into the remainder of the week. High temperatures continue in the lower 90s. Headed into Friday, we can expect a forecast high in the upper 80s. This is will bring us a brief relief from the 90s. High temperatures begin to ramp back up for the later part of the weekend. Mid-90s are expected by the start of next week.
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in May 15 murder

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged Jevonte Terrell with murder. MPD said Terrell is accused in the May 15 death of Gary Moffite, 43, who was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Eastern Gardens Apartments. Terrell’s bond was set at $1 million. Want more news...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Children’s Museum preparing for second annual Mingle at the Museum fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian is preparing to host another fundraiser event. The second annual Mingle at the Museum event will happen Thursday, June 9th from 6-9 p.m. The event will be open to guests 21 and over. This year’s event will be carnival themed. Admission will be $25 per person and that ticket will include one food truck ticket and two drink tickets.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian begins demolition of 21 condemned homes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian has begun a project to take down 21 dilapidated houses. The first of the 21 structures going down is located on the 2000 block of 48th Avenue. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said some of the properties were condemned as far back...
MERIDIAN, MS

