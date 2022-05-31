Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale 10U Fastpitch

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front moves east of our area by Friday, but an upper-level disturbance will keep some showers in our area for the start of Friday. Plan for light to moderate showers during the morning commute, but some embedded thunderstorms are also possible. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. Chances for rain will be most likely around (or shortly after) daybreak, then the rain chances (and overall coverage) will gradually dwindle as the day goes on. The afternoon looks much drier than the start of the day, but isolated PM storms are possible through around 6pm. Thankfully, the weather looks relatively cooperative for the Opening Ceremony of the State Games of Mississippi in Meridian!

13 HOURS AGO