Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on West Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street in the vicinity of Crows Landing Road and involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler driver, a 41-year-old Winton resident, indicated that they were unable to spot the pedestrian on the road until it was too late.

