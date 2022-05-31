Authorities investigating after explosion at Hawaii Island home leaves man dead
By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities and Hawaii Island police are investigating an explosion at a Puna home over the weekend that left a man dead. Authorities say the man appears to have been...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident. HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation. The incident happened about midnight Tuesday...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man is facing a felony habitual property crime charge following two thefts from a Kailua gas station, according to the County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. The alleged thefts occurred on May 31 at a Texaco in Kailua. In addition to those alleged crimes, the suspect,...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters continue to put out a fire at the Kuaokala Forest Reserve that started on Tuesday. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the fire started at around 4 p.m. and grew to about one to two acres in size. The department announced on Thursday morning that about 10% of […]
A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers. The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week on the run, a patient who escaped from an Oahu behavioral health facility is back in state custody. Police said they located 27-year-old Cordell Studley on Friday in Ala Moana. Officials said he ran off from Kahi Mohala in Ewa Beach on May 20.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men accused of trying to break into a school Tuesday morning remain behind bars. Witnesses say one of the suspects slammed into a police cruiser with a truck as he tried to flee the scene. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported seeing two men...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It could be weeks before Arthur “Joe” Logan is sworn in as Honolulu’s next police chief. That’s because he is not currently an HPD officer. Logan is the first outsider to be chief since 1932. Every chief in the 90 years since then came from inside.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An outrigger canoe paddler who was unconscious in waters at Kaimana Beach died. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 30. He was unconscious in a one-man outrigger canoe. Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Police Department responded. Ocean Safety brought him to shore. Lifeguards did CPR on him. […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) - It's an incendiary message that first caught drivers' attention almost a year ago: a vanity license plate with an expletive-laced message "FCK BLM", or Black Lives Matter. The license plate was first spotted in August 2021, and the City and County of Hawaii told us that the...
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend. Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after apparently drowning in waters off Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach Monday afternoon. Honolulu Ocean Safety said they responded just after 2:30 p.m. when it was reported there was an unconscious one-man outrigger canoe paddler in the water. Lifeguards on jet skis brought the man...
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An unprecedented fine and several other penalties were approved by the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) on Thursday to a boat owner who was allowing the boat's co-owner, her husband and child, to live on a boat in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor without the required permit.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the investigation continues into a fight and shooting near Thomas Square last week Thursday, Honolulu police confirmed the suspects previously arrested in that case are no longer in custody. As of Monday, HPD said all of those taken in by police have either been released pending...
On a Sunday evening in Honolulu’s busiest police district, Officer Tyiler Montgomery left HPD headquarters on a shift that would be like none that came before it. That’s one reason he was drawn to the job, the 24-year-old Montgomery says, along with the opportunity to make a difference in the community. No shifts are ever alike, no work day is ever the same, even though he works the same area every shift.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old Waipahu man has died in a crash early Monday in Kapolei, Honolulu police. It happened around 4:30 a.m. According to police, the man was driving northbound on Hanua Street when he veered into a parked vehicle. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
