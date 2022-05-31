ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former US Attorney says he believes Duggan explanation in allegation of his outing FBI informant

By Charlie Langton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. IFOX 2) - There are allegations of Mayor Mike Duggan leaking the name of an FBI informant making waves all the way up in northern Michigan tonight. The mayor responded to the accusations that the Mackinac Policy Conference centered on a federal bribery investigation around city...

Amid terror concerns, ISIS 'soldier' from Detroit gets new prison sentence

Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday ordered a paroled Islamic State “soldier” from Detroit back to prison for 18 months after he was caught amassing weapons, consuming radical jihadi propaganda and deceiving court officials. The pattern of conduct by Sebastian Gregerson, aka Abdurrahman Bin Mikaayl, was consistent...
Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
On this day in 1993: Trial for Malice Green’s killing begins in Detroit

On June 2, 1993, the widely publicized court proceeding centering on Malice Green’s death gaveled into order in Detroit Recorder’s Court, a state jurisdiction for local criminal cases at the time.  Green, a 35-year-old Black motorist, was killed on Nov. 5, 1992, during a traffic stop carried out by white Detroit Police officers Walter Budzyn […] The post On this day in 1993: Trial for Malice Green’s killing begins in Detroit  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mike Duggan
GOP builds 'army' of activist election workers and aims it at Detroit

Republican Party operatives are developing a "multi-pronged strategy to target and potentially overturn votes in Democratic precincts," particularly in Detroit and Southfield, Politico reports, based on video recordings of organizational meetings. The political news site reports:. The plan, as outlined by a Republican National Committee staffer in Michigan, includes utilizing...
Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Canton Township Man Sentenced To Prison For Attacking Wife, Daughter

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canton Township man who was charged for attacking his wife and child two years ago has been sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Oswald John Tallent, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, 28 to 50 years for torture, 10 to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two to four years for third-degree child abuse. Prosecutors say on March 30, 2020, Tallent attacked his 44-year-old wife with a saw and slammed his 8-year-old daughter into the pavement before dragging her by her hair at their home in the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive. Canton police were called to the scene and found the woman in the driveway with lacerations to her face and body. The child was found with a bump on her head and scapes on her body. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tallent fled the scene but was arrested nearby. He was arraigned on April 1, 2020, in 35th District Court. His sentencing is to be served concurrently. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan Cop Delivers Food After Arresting Uber Eats Driver

The question is, do you tip law enforcement when they deliver your food?. One thing many people love about ordering food thru an app like Uber Eats is the ability to track the delivery. You can watch your food get closer to your location in real-time. It had to be strange for the customer in Trenton, Michigan who was waiting on their lunch from Qdoba last Thursday. They likely saw that the delivery driver stopped a few minutes away. The driver's location probably just sat there for quite a while. Then, a police officer is knocking at the door holding a bag of Qdoba.
Oak Park jeweler with celebrity client list shot dead after leaving store

The owner of an Oak Park jewelry store was shot dead inside his car Wednesday afternoon shortly after leaving his store on Greenfield Road. The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when Daniel Hutchinson, 47, was shot multiple times, according to police. Hutchinson, police said, had an extensive list of celebrity clients and sold the Cartier sunglasses, known as "Buffs," that were gifted to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. ...
‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
