June 2022’s Must-Read Book Releases

Cover picture for the articleAnother month, another fresh set of book...

What a Book Can Do for a Girl

Less than halfway through Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature Spirited Away, a 10-year-old girl gets her name back. She’s lost too many things since stumbling into a supernatural world—her parents, even briefly her physical body. The retrieval of her name, followed by a friend’s kind gift of a fresh meal, loosens up all her stored grief. Chihiro cries freely for what’s been taken between bites of steamed rice balls.
These Are the 8 Best Books of All Time, According to Bill Gates

When asked what advice he had for young people who want to make a positive impact on this world as part of a recent Reddit AMA (ask me anything) recently, Bill Gates's first suggestion was, "Read a lot." He's certainly taken his own advice. The billionaire entrepreneur-turned-philanthropist and. is constantly...
Akwaeke Emezi's ‘Fool of Death’ Reconstructs The Margins Of Ideal Romance

For Akwaeke Emezi, their next book was supposed to be a soft landing. They had just finished writing their second YA novel, Bitter, which grapples with racial injustice, revolution, and trauma, and their debut poetry collection Content Warning: Everything, which also explores the acclaimed writer’s relationship with home, chosen family, surviving abuse, and reclamation. The fact that they wrote those books in 2020, amidst Covid-19 lockdowns, racial tensions, and protests over the killing of George Floyd and the death of Toyin Salau was heavy. Delving into the gentle and mildly complicated world of romance seemed like the perfect escape.
The best recent poetry – review roundup

Quiet by Victoria Adukwei Bulley (Faber, £10.99) “Bones can speak long after the flesh has gone.” Victoria Adukwei Bulley’s debut is an exploration of the power of silence as a means of resistance, a way of carving space for the self in a hostile world. Rooted in Black feminist thinking, the poems have a clear-eyed elegance, buttressed with a controlled ferocity that is acute on the damage done by institutional blankness, and how it forces an uncomfortable conformity: “They were too happy / to realise they were poster girls / for the effacement of themselves.” Bulley, a former Barbican Young Poet and poet-in-residence at the V&A Museum, achieves a tone both delicate and strong, studded with moments that catch the breath: “if your pain is alive in me / so too must be your joy”. With a generous and interrogative spirit, Quiet marks the arrival of a major poetic talent.
New Book Chronicles the Awe-Inspiring Work of DRIFT

Whether a luminous drone performance or suspending concrete sculptures, DRIFT combines technology and the hidden properties of nature to reawaken our senses to the world. The art collective was founded in 2007 by Lonneke Gordijn and Ralph Nauta as a way to pose fundamental questions about what life is and explore a positive scenario for the future.
This book made me fall in love with electronics all over again

Part history book, part coffee-table photo book and part journey into the inner lives of the electronics, Open Circuits is a fascinating journey through the history of electronics. The authors explore the visual landscape of electronics, including tearing apart a bunch of the components to take a look at what’s inside, and adding a description of how it all works.
Frank Ocean Is Reportedly In Talks To Make His Directorial Debut

Frank Ocean might have a new project in the works — and it’s not the music you might be hoping for. The Grammy-winning artist is reportedly in talks to create his first feature-length movie with A24 Studios and 2 AM films. According to an exclusive report from Discussing...
Original Charlie Mackesy illustrations go on sale at Sotheby’s

A selection of original illustrations by the author and illustrator of the bestselling The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse have gone on sale as part of an exhibition in London.The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, by Charlie Mackesy, was released in 2019 and features drawings illustrating the friendship and conversations between the four titular characters.As part of We Are All A Work In Progress, a selling exhibition of 28 original working illustrations drawn in the making of Mackesy’s book, rendered preparatory illustrations in ink and watercolour by Mackesy have gone on display at Sotheby’s...
Exclusive Clip: Aespa Talks Coachella Debut For Apple Music "Up Next" Film

A year ago, just a few months into their pop star careers, aespa brazenly told the world they were on the next level. In retrospect, the K-pop quartet was just preparing us for their inevitable rise. A top-selling EP, chart-topping single, and surprise performance at Coachella later, and Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning are now considered one of the most successful girl groups in the current K-pop scene. And 2022 promises to be an even bigger year for the metaverse superstars as they aim for world domination outside of the fictional realm of Kwangya.
Toronto comics festival boots NFT artist after intense backlash: ‘We made a mistake’

The Toronto Comic Arts Festival is one of the most prestigious events for artists in Canada, and it’s also one of the largest festivals in the world dedicated to the appreciation and promotion of comics — and only comics. But TCAF is at the center of a firestorm of controversy after announcing that NFT artist Pink Cat, also known as Saba Moeel, would be one of the festival’s featured guests. On Tuesday, TCAF announced that they are uninviting Moeel, and clarified the original intentions behind her invitation.
