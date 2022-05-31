ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Feds investigating Puna explosion that killed a man

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice and federal authorities are investigating an explosion that killed a man early Saturday morning in the Fern Forest subdivision of Puna. According to police, officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Ala Naulani Road on a report of an explosion. Responding police and Hawaii...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

KHON2

Sacred Falls swing removed as statement to trespassers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a 1999 rockfall that killed eight victims, the Sacred Falls State Park was and has been closed for more than two decades but officials reported that that hasn’t stopped trespassers. The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that people regularly trespassing into the area is fueled by social and travel […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

FBI takes lead in Puna fatal fireworks explosion

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The FBI says a homemade fireworks explosion that killed a father of three was not a continued threat to public safety. Hawaii County police confirmed that the FBI had taken the lead on the investigation since the explosion Saturday. 35 year old Jessie Owen Thornton was...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Hilo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Man Dies Following Explosion at Puna Home

An early morning explosion Saturday, May 28, at a Puna home that critically wounded a Big Island man who later died from his injuries is under investigation by island police and federal authorities. Officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Ala...
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

Soldiers Shoot and Mutilate Multiple Cats at Hawaii Military Base

A veterinary service provider in Honolulu, Hawaii confirmed that it treated a cat recovering from a blow dart wound to the neck incurred on a military base. Katniss, the cat, is currently in recovery. Dr. Karen Tyson, the founder of the Oahu animal rescue group KAT Charities said that the organization has seen multiple cats with dart wounds, including two that were found mutilated on the base. According to Tyson, the animals had their stomachs cut open, with intestines falling out of the wounds. “While extremely graphic, we believe that it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated,” said Tyson, who also noted that “It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from the 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a statement that an investigation is underway.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police arrest 24 for DUI

During the week of May 23-29, 2022, Hawaii Island police arrested 24 motorists for DUI. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two were younger than 21. The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, 15; Puna and South Hilo, four each; and Hamakua, one. So far...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii teen arrested after road rage incident involving suspected ‘ghost gun’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating after a Waianae High School student allegedly pulled a suspected “ghost gun” on several other teens during a road rage incident. HPD confirms the suspect was arrested and then later released from jail, pending an investigation. The incident happened about midnight Tuesday...
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Firefighters battle wildfire attacking forest reserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters continue to put out a fire at the Kuaokala Forest Reserve that started on Tuesday. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the fire started at around 4 p.m. and grew to about one to two acres in size. The department announced on Thursday morning that about 10% of […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

27-year-old in custody after escaping from Kahi Mohala

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a week on the run, a patient who escaped from an Oahu behavioral health facility is back in state custody. Police said they located 27-year-old Cordell Studley on Friday in Ala Moana. Officials said he ran off from Kahi Mohala in Ewa Beach on May 20.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Arrest made in connection with deadly Kaaawa moped crash

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly moped crash in Kaaawa over the weekend. Honolulu police officials said the man turned himself in at the Pearl City Police Station on Monday. He was later arrested on a complaint of causing a collision involving a death or serious bodily injury.
KAAAWA, HI
US News and World Report

Man Making Fireworks in Hawaii Home Dies After Blast

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii police and federal authorities are investigating after a man building homemade fireworks died following an explosion at his house. Police on the Big Island said Tuesday the man was severely injured by an explosion early Saturday at his home in the Puna district. The man was flown to a Honolulu hospital, where he died, police said.
PAHOA, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Grandmother arrested, charged with custodial interference

Police have arrested and charged a 56-year-old Puna woman for first-degree custodial interference stemming from a November 2021 investigation involving the woman’s adult daughter and four-year-old grandson. Mary Ann Cortez was arrested in Hilo on Thursday after hiding her grandson to prevent him from being placed in the care...
HILO, HI

