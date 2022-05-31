ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Region food bank numbers on the rise

By Jennifer Seelig
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany held one of their massive food drives Tuesday morning in Albany, with enough food to feed about 1,000 families. Throughout the last two years, volunteers have seen the need for food grow during the pandemic, and they may possibly see that number increase during the summertime.

Cars were wrapped around Green Street in Albany by around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, as drivers waited in line for the 9:30 a.m. food drive. Many of those cars were feeding more than just one family. “I am here to pick up for seven families, and I deliver to the seven families,” said Kim Marcucci of Ravena.

The big-hearted Marcucci was the fourth car in line. It wasn’t her first time coming to a food drive, and it won’t be the last. “People have helped me in the past, so I am just paying it forward,” she said.

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany usually holds massive food drives a few times a month, and five are planned for the month of June. Is that enough?

“I am guessing we’ll see lines wherever we are, and we will be in conversation with the food bank to say, ‘What else do we need to do?'” said Sr. Betsy Van Deusen, Director of Community Partnerships at Catholic Charities.

    Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ (right), with Barb Willis of Catholic Charities. Willis will be coordinating future food distributions on behalf of Catholic Charities. Sister Betsy will succeed Vincent W. Colonno, who is retiring in July, as Chief Executive Officer. (Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany)
    Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ (left) speaks with a volunteer at Catholic Charities’ CC MOVE Food Distribution on May 31, 2022. The distribution was Sister Betsy’s last one before she becomes Catholic Charities’ Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Vincent W. Colonno, who is retiring in July after 11 years as CEO. (Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany)
    Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ (right), speaks with Barb Willis of Catholic Charities. Willis will be coordinating future food distributions on behalf of Catholic Charities. Sister Betsy will succeed Vincent W. Colonno, who is retiring in July, as Chief Executive Officer. (Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany)
    Sister Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ (right) speaks with Deacon LeRoy Twiggs of Macedonia Baptist Church at Catholic Charities’ CC MOVE Food Distribution on May 31, 2022. The distribution was Sister Betsy’s last one before she becomes Catholic Charities’ Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Vincent W. Colonno, who is retiring in July after 11 years as CEO. (Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany)
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York holds its Backpack Program . The program provides meals for kids in need during the school year and in the summertime. The food bank is again teaming up with local school districts, food pantries, and other community groups to make sure every child has a meal.

“We all know during the school year kids rely on the breakfast and lunches that they can access through the school,” said Betsy Dickson, Director Of Children’s Programs At Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “Most schools do not provide them that service during the summer. The summer backpack is our attempt to try to help fill that gap where summer meals are not available.”

Food pantries serving more families as inflation continues to rise

“It’s not just the kids that get fed, it’s also their families because what we know is that the whole family is probably hungry,” said Sr. Betsy Van Deusen. “Not just the children.”

Click here if you would like to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York .

