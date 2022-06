Let's take a moment to appreciate the reclamation journey of Al Horford. In November 2020 he was getting shipped off to the Oklahoma City Thunder after his time with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an unceremonious end. At that time, he had three years and $109 million remaining on a contract that was only a year old and was aging like milk. He was coming off a season with the Sixers where he struggled to solidify his role alongside Joel Embiid, and looked like a shell of the efficient, productive player we grew accustomed to seeing with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.

