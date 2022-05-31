ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s ‘Potion’ Be Song of the Summer? Checking In on the 2022 Race

By Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield
 2 days ago

Following its release last week, does Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa ‘s sunshiny “Potion,” featuring Young Thug , have a chance to be the 2022 Song of the Summer?

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith invited founding Pop Shop co-host Jason Lipshutz back to the show to take a look at the potential contenders leading into the annual launch of Billboard ‘s Songs of the Summer chart. Back in March, Jason posted his Way-Too-Early Song of the Summer Breakdown , spotlighting front-runners, outside shots, and the to-be-determineds, like the looming releases from Harry Styles and BTS.

Now that a couple of months have passed, does Jason still stand by this picks? Does he think “Potion” has a shot? And what else is on the horizon that could still run away with the crown?

Listen to the new episode below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Harry Styles lands his third straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with an explosive first week for Harry’s House, including more than a half-million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. Plus, three of the album’s songs debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, while its lead single “As It Was” returns to No. 1.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard ‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard ‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard ’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. ( Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com .)

#Music Stars#Potion#Katie Keith#Pop Shop#Bts#The U S
