Iowa Hawkeyes 2022 schedule breakdown: Nevada

It’s week three and the (hopefully) 2-0 Iowa Hawkeyes just took care of business against a new-look Iowa State squad at home! Now, they have a team in a very similar situation in Nevada. At least on the surface, the 2022 season has the appearance of a bit of a rebuild for the Wolfpack.

For the first time in three years, it will not be Carson Strong throwing the passes for the Mountain West contenders. Strong graduated this year and is now fighting for a roster spot on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Top receiver Romeo Doubs was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of this year’s draft, and tight end and secondary pass catcher Cole Turner was a fifth-round pick as well.

By the way, the other two notable starting pass catchers, Melquan Stovall and Tory Holton, both transferred to Colorado State this offseason. Not only are the Wolfpack losing one of the best Mountain West quarterbacks in recent years, but they also have to find a way to replace 3,088 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns. Oh, and they have to replace head coach Jay Norvell who went to guess who, Colorado State.

While they lost a lot of pieces on offense, no team should ever be counted out from rebounding in college football. Here are five players to watch on a new-look Nevada when they travel to Iowa City in week three.

Nate Cox, QB

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

There will be a ton of pressure on first-year starting quarterback Nate Cox. Finally getting a chance to potentially start, the massive 6-foot-9 redshirt senior will have some big shoes to fill following Carson Strong. He has been learning under Strong the past two years after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas. Hopefully for Wolfpack fans, he's learned a thing or two from the newest Philadelphia Eagle. Cox started only once for the Wolfpack in the Quick Lane Bowl after Strong opted out of the bowl game and the results were very mixed. He threw for under 130 yards and had a single touchdown and interception. However, there were many moving pieces for the former Louisiana Tech quarterback's debut, and there have been reports of Cox stepping into a leadership role this offseason.

Toa Taua, RB

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

There are a ton of questions about the offense that new Nevada head football coach Ken Wilson will install. The Wolfpack's air raid system was one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation. However, Nevada might not have the pieces to run that style of offense this year, nor may coach Wilson want to run it. He has never been a head coach before so there is not a track record to build expectations off of, but he does come with a defensive background. If he wants to maximize an offense that lost a lot of pieces, he should make sure senior back Toa Taua's number is called more. Taua has talent and has been a productive back when given the chance, but the Wolfpack just didn't run that often. If Nevada wants to revert back to their run-heavy pre-Norvell days, they could have a lot worse running back than Taua.

Aaron Frost, OT

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Frost was one of the names many fans were surprised didn't move on from Nevada this year. While the returning senior probably wasn't going to come back to just transfer away, many saw him as a viable draft prospect last year. He can play inside and outside on the right side and has a destructive nature. He is one of the best lineman in the nation and will be a solid rock on the right side of Nevada's line. Watch out for his name come the draft once again.

The Wide Receivers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Which wide receiver? Take your pick! Nevada pretty much lost every notable receiver this past offseason. If they aren't on an NFL roster, they're most likely on another Mountain West team's roster. Seriously, Nevada lost five contributing receivers this offseason. The Wolfpack will look to one of Jamaal Bell, Tyrese Mack, and Arizona transfer BJ Casteel to make an impact this season. Casteel has the most proven production, with a pair of 300-plus yard receiving seasons for the Wildcats.

Dom Peterson, DL

JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

While most of the focus on Nevada is based around their fantastic offense, do not forget about the defensive side of the ball. The Wolfpack are very lucky to have senior Dom Peterson back for another year. The sixth-year senior is one of the best linemen in the conference. Starting the past four years, Peterson has reached over ten tackles for loss in two seasons, reaching nine last year. Since the day he put on the uniform, he's been a force for the Wolfpack and he'll look to go out with a bang in his last year. The matchup between the new Iowa offensive line without Tyler Linderbaum and Kyler Schott and Nevada's Peterson will be a key one to watch.

