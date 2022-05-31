ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, NJ

Mount St. Dominic softball gets revenge, knocks off IHA in sectional final

By Darren Cooper, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

CALDWELL – Immaculate Heart Academy moved too far in one instance and not far enough in another.

Those two literal missteps were huge factors in the Blue Eagles' 3-2 loss to Mount St. Dominic on Tuesday in the North Non-Public A final on the campus of Caldwell University.

As usual when these two teams get together, there’s brilliant play and strategy involved. Mount St. Dominic coach Rob Stern gambled in the top of the sixth inning, walking Blue Eagles star Jocelyn Moody to put the go-ahead run on, but it paid off as the next batter looped out to third.

It was a day when the Mountain Lions got a break that the Blue Eagles never did.

“I am proud of this group,” IHA coach Diana Fasano said. “These seniors, this is a great group of kids.”

What it means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BlB4o_0fwEAGRM00

It was revenge for Mount St. Dominic after a precocious bunch of Blue Eagles staged an improbable seventh-inning rally to win the sectional title last year on the same field.

The Mountain Lions, the reigning Essex County champs, will play South Non-Public A champion Donovan Catholic in the state final.

The loss also means that no Bergen County softball program won a sectional title in 2022. IHA (27-2) started and will likely end the season No. 1 in North Jersey but will have to replace a talented senior class led by Moody, shortstop Cara Kochakian and outfielder Gabby Park.

Fasano praised this senior class for missing their entire sophomore season because of the COVID shutdown and handling the expectations that comes with playing for IHA. The senior class finishes with three Big North United Division titles, a county title and a sectional title.

Go go! No no!

Arguably the most important play of the game came in the IHA fourth inning with Mount St. Dominic up 2-1. Freshman Gabby Shadek smacked a one-out single, bringing Moody to the plate. She had cracked a solo homer her first time up.

This time, the FDU-bound pitcher belted a shot to deep left, but it stayed in the park. Mount St. Dominic threw toward the infield. Fasano held up Shadek, then saw the ball dribble away near the third base line, and called for her to head home. By the time Shadek was able to get her momentum going, it was too late and she was tagged out.

“I saw the ball coming in quick and I thought it was going to the cut-off,” Fasano said. “So then I stopped her and then when I saw it get past them, I sent her and it was too late. That’s my fault. I should have just sent her the whole time and she probably would have been safe.”

A second step

The second miscue was subtle. Fasano and the IHA bench motioned for left fielder Sofia Valente to move back a few steps before Olivia Bibbo’s at-bat in the sixth. Valente complied, but Bibbo was able to drill a ball into the corner for a stand-up triple. She scored what turned out to be the game-winning run.

“I was anticipating that she was too far in,” Fasano said. “I don’t know if that was the right move, it was tough.”

IHA scored in the sixth on a Shadek double, sending Moody to the plate with a chance to tie the game with a hit, but she was immediately walked. IHA didn’t get another hit.

Mount St. Dominic pitcher Sophia Kiseloski finished with eight strikeouts. Sydney Rosenkranz had the key hit with a two-run single in the third. Ironically, the Mountain Lions almost made the same mistake IHA made running the bases just before Rosenkranz’ hit when the runner on second stayed at third when she could have made it home.

Darren Cooper is a peachy-keen high school sports columnist for NorthJersey.com. For full access to live scores, breaking news and analysis from our Varsity Aces team, subscribe today. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter and download our app .

Email: cooperd@northjersey.com

Twitter: @varsityaces

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mount St. Dominic softball gets revenge, knocks off IHA in sectional final

