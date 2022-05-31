ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell working to restock Mexican Pizza after running out

By Madeline Spear
CBS LA
 2 days ago

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 AM Edition) 01:32

Taco Bell has run out of Mexican Pizza shortly after it brought the item back to its menu.

"Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact," the restaurant said on Twitter.

"We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We'll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it's here to stay."

During her Coachella performance in April, singer Doja Cat exclaimed, "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!"

The fast-food chain announced that people could tweet using both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from the singer.

The beloved favorite returned to Taco Bell on May 19.

Community Policy