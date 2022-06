Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites boasts stunning accommodation, picturesque location, and five star hospitality. As soon as we set foot in the grand entrance of the sprawling resort we knew we would have a family holiday to remember. The welcoming staff anticipated our every need and ensured personalised service throughout our stay. Our family felt right at home in our spacious suite complete with stylish design and a stunning terrace overlooking the Caribbean Sea.

