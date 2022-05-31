Coastal Empire tourism experts predict busy summer travel season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What was once Hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific ocean is now redeveloping in the southern Gulf of Mexico. In the next day or so, it is expected to become better organized and become Tropical Storm Alex. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Florida Peninsula and […]
Categories: Food & Drink, Neighborhoods & Communities, Shopping, Things to Do, Starland District. While Savannah may be best known for its Historic District, several other charming neighborhoods around the city are not to be missed. One of which is the artsy and delightful Starland District. Located just past the Historic...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — If you’ve ever tasted, say, water from Savannah, you know that there is definitely some water that tastes better than water elsewhere. No offense to Savannah, but one metro Atlanta county has claimed the distinct honor of winning the prize for the best-tasting water in the state.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island lifeguards are warning beachgoers to keep a lookout after coming across three Portuguese Man-o-wars in this season alone. Now, you might be wondering: what all is out there in the Savannah area that you should be on the lookout for? Here is a list of five creatures to watch […]
It has been a busy month of comings and goings in the Bluffton and Hilton Head Island business scene. While there are plenty of new businesses to celebrate, we begin with news of the end of a chapter for one Bluffton pioneer. Corks leaving old town: There are big changes...
It was a picture-perfect day to show off the Lowcountry as the co-hosts of NBC’s “3rd Hour of Today” brought their live show May 20 to a beach in Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. Columbia native Craig Melvin has been bragging about the Lowcountry for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department will announce the beginning of the first ‘Lights On!’ voucher program in Georgia on June 7. The conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Chatham County Police Department headquarters, located at 295 Police Memorial Drive in Savannah, Georgia.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — To spend the morning with the Sea Turtle Patrol is to undergo a master class not only in reptile habits, but in vocabulary. What the patrol is looking for is a body pit, said group leader Amber Kuehn from the driver's seat of a pick-up at dawn. That is the shape a sea turtle leaves in the sand.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic study is underway along one of the busiest and congested corridors into the Savannah area. The study by the Georgia Department of Transportation will look at ways to improve traffic flow on State Route 204/Abercorn Street Extension between U.S 17 and King George Boulevard.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Those who knew the Leffler family attended a prayer service in Alpharetta Tuesday night to pray for the lives lost in a boat collision near Savannah over the Memorial Day weekend. The collision happened Saturday morning on the Wilmington River between Savannah and Tybee Island. Killed...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources alerted residents about monkeys being on the loose. Over a week later, the monkeys have now been found. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said the two monkeys...
