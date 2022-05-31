ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Coastal Empire tourism experts predict busy summer travel season

WSAV-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal hospitality experts said the holiday weekend brought strong crowds...

www.wsav.com

WSAV News 3

National Donut Day: Where to get donuts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken  This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
visitsavannah.com

Explore Savannah’s Starland District

Categories: Food & Drink, Neighborhoods & Communities, Shopping, Things to Do, Starland District. While Savannah may be best known for its Historic District, several other charming neighborhoods around the city are not to be missed. One of which is the artsy and delightful Starland District. Located just past the Historic...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95/I-16 interchange planned to be complete this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT begins traffic study on SR 204 corridor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic study is underway along one of the busiest and congested corridors into the Savannah area. The study by the Georgia Department of Transportation will look at ways to improve traffic flow on State Route 204/Abercorn Street Extension between U.S 17 and King George Boulevard.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA

