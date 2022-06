BREVARD COUNTY - The Source’s Dignity Food Truck team, with their newest wing recipe entitled “Mo Wings,” won First place out of a list of 22 other food establishments who entered the “Space Coast Wing Battle” held at Wickham Park in Melbourne, FL on May 21st. The third annual fundraiser was sponsored by The Children’s Hunger Project of Cocoa, in partnership with Battle Bros LLC and had over 1,500 attendees to the exciting event. At the second annual event, and the first time participating, The Dignity Food Truck won Third place with their Thai Chili wings out of 31 vendors. The handmade wings were created in remembrance of Maureen Archer, the former Assistant Executive Director of The Source who passed away earlier in the year.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO