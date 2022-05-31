Closures Along Walnut Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding in several parts of the Kansas City area Tuesday. But flooding was also the result of a main break in the Northland. The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main break. The closure was expected to be in place through the end of the week.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews will be closing the right lane of southbound I-35/I-29 over Bedford Avenue due to “urgent bridge repairs.”. This is near where the interstate crosses the Missouri River. The closure will begin at 1 p.m. today and last until about 8 p.m. However, MoDOT...
Eastbound Independence Avenue is closed at Hardesty as crews contracted with Kansas City Terminal Railway replace signage on the undefeated Independence Avenue Bridge. Per one of the crew members on site, additional warning signs are in the planning phase to be placed farther away from the bridge so that errant, GPS-dependent truck drivers have more warning prior to striking the bridge.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin construction of a roundabout along state Route 58 at Ward Road beginning June 1 until approximately August. This work will require the total closure of state Route 58 at Ward Road and traffic will need to follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.
Less than two years after completing a sinkhole project on Guinotte Avenue in the East Bottoms, utility contractors have torn up the once pristine asphalt and have closed the road yet again. The last project had Guinotte Avenue closed for almost a year in 2019-2020 as various utility crews (Spire,...
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street in Kearney for median work between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The work may cause traffic delays and commuters are advised to plan accordingly. This work is...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rains have been pretty much relentless this week. From flooding to water running down streets, the metro is struggling to stay afloat. This is also true at some city facilities. Thanks to the heavy rain, a wave of extra work is now washing into...
Motorists who take Highway 50 between Sedalia / Warrensburg and Lee's Summit should prepare for some delays, tomorrow, Thursday, June 2, 2022. If you've done any driving into Lee's Summit since April or had the occasion to cross Chipman Road on Highway 50, you know the construction has made it pretty messy.
BELTON, Mo. — Residents at the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park at 1501 North Scott Ave. are scrambling to find new homes after receiving notice they need to move within 30 to 60 days. Those residents contacted KMBC 9 Investigates saying they now face tough choices in a tight...
The Highway Patrol reports a Stanberry woman sustained moderate injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle hitting a pickup truck two miles east of Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 1st. An ambulance transported the driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Kaleigh Armfield, to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany. No...
SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street. The person who called the...
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — In Kansas, fire crews had to rescue a driver after their car went off the road and into a flooded ravine. It was a record day of rainfall in and around the greater Kansas City area Tuesday. Flooding streets caused problems for many drivers attempting to make their way to work.
A new bill includes a provision that would prohibit unauthorized camping on state property, effectively banning some homeless encampments. A hero is being honored for their service to our country. Here's a look at a local nonprofit's act of kindness meant to get him back on the road. Several renters...
Thunderstorms have been rumbling through the KMMO listening area during the overnight hours, and with them has come torrential rainfall at times. Due to the amount of rain that has fallen in Pettis County, at 3:05 a.m. today, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible due to excessive flooding in the area. Authorities say, “If you do not have to go out at this time, please stay home.”
The Pettis County Commission announced several projects during its report for the week of May 23 to May 27. The commission received and accepted a $74,680 bid from Construction Services Group to put together a metal building at the Road and Bridge Department. Also, Presiding Commissioner David Dick signed Engineering...
A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
