Belton, MO

Closures Along Walnut Street

 2 days ago

May 31, 2022 - The intersection of West Walnut Street and S Scott Avenue are closed...

KCTV 5

Water main break shuts down northbound Highway 9 in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Heavy rain caused flash flooding in several parts of the Kansas City area Tuesday. But flooding was also the result of a main break in the Northland. The northbound lanes of Route 9 were closed Tuesday morning at 16th Street due to a water main break. The closure was expected to be in place through the end of the week.
TRAFFIC
northeastnews.net

Truck-eating bridge gets signage upgrade

Eastbound Independence Avenue is closed at Hardesty as crews contracted with Kansas City Terminal Railway replace signage on the undefeated Independence Avenue Bridge. Per one of the crew members on site, additional warning signs are in the planning phase to be placed farther away from the bridge so that errant, GPS-dependent truck drivers have more warning prior to striking the bridge.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Roundabout construction will CLOSE MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. beginning June 1

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will begin construction of a roundabout along state Route 58 at Ward Road beginning June 1 until approximately August. This work will require the total closure of state Route 58 at Ward Road and traffic will need to follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route. All work is weather permitting.
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

Guinotte Avenue in East Bottoms closed. Again.

Less than two years after completing a sinkhole project on Guinotte Avenue in the East Bottoms, utility contractors have torn up the once pristine asphalt and have closed the road yet again. The last project had Guinotte Avenue closed for almost a year in 2019-2020 as various utility crews (Spire,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Lane closures coming to Highway 92 June 2

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street in Kearney for median work between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The work may cause traffic delays and commuters are advised to plan accordingly. This work is...
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Heavy rains impact Kansas City wastewater facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rains have been pretty much relentless this week. From flooding to water running down streets, the metro is struggling to stay afloat. This is also true at some city facilities. Thanks to the heavy rain, a wave of extra work is now washing into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Rolling Slowdowns On Highway 50 At Chipman Road June 2

Motorists who take Highway 50 between Sedalia / Warrensburg and Lee's Summit should prepare for some delays, tomorrow, Thursday, June 2, 2022. If you've done any driving into Lee's Summit since April or had the occasion to cross Chipman Road on Highway 50, you know the construction has made it pretty messy.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Stanberry woman injured in crash on Highway 136

The Highway Patrol reports a Stanberry woman sustained moderate injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle hitting a pickup truck two miles east of Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 1st. An ambulance transported the driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Kaleigh Armfield, to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany. No...
STANBERRY, MO
KCTV 5

5 children, 2 adults displaced by fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street. The person who called the...
SPRING HILL, KS
KCTV 5

City in Johnson County sees record population growth

A new bill includes a provision that would prohibit unauthorized camping on state property, effectively banning some homeless encampments. A hero is being honored for their service to our country. Here's a look at a local nonprofit's act of kindness meant to get him back on the road. Several renters...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE FLOODING, POWER OUTAGES

Thunderstorms have been rumbling through the KMMO listening area during the overnight hours, and with them has come torrential rainfall at times. Due to the amount of rain that has fallen in Pettis County, at 3:05 a.m. today, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible due to excessive flooding in the area. Authorities say, “If you do not have to go out at this time, please stay home.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION ACCEPTS BID FROM CONSTRUCTION SERVICES GROUP

The Pettis County Commission announced several projects during its report for the week of May 23 to May 27. The commission received and accepted a $74,680 bid from Construction Services Group to put together a metal building at the Road and Bridge Department. Also, Presiding Commissioner David Dick signed Engineering...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO

