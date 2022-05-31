Social Scene: Just Friends’ rainbow luncheon

Elaine and Morty Graff never got to have their first dance when they got married in 1957. They had suffered a recent death in the family in the run-up to the wedding and, according to Jewish traditions, that meant they couldn't have any music or dancing at the wedding. As a result, Elaine and Morty Graff never had their first dance. But recently, almost 65 years later, their grandson graciously offered the dance floor at his wedding to his grandparents so they could have the first dance they desired all those years back. It was an emotional moment for the couple and the family. “As little dancing as I do, I wanted to dance with my bride,” said Morty, while Elaine joked, “Morty isn't a dancer, to begin with, so,” Elaine told Inside Edition.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 22 DAYS AGO