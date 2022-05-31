ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Staffing, quality, funding at center of Illinois nursing home legislation

By Tahman Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJfCo_0fwE6wX700

ROSELAND, Ill. — After COVID-19 shined a spotlight on need to improve neglected Illinois nursing homes, the Springfield legislature acted.

Tuesday, at Victory Centre of Roseland, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation to incentivize higher staffing levels and quality improvements at nursing homes.

“We’re taking an enormous step forward so that our most vulnerable seniors will get the equitable, compassionate and dignified care that they deserve,” he said. “These are our mothers and our fathers, our aunts and our uncles, our grandparents.

House Bill 246 ties funding for nursing facilities to staffing size and qualities measures while boosting pay for some health care workers.

Previous Coverage: Audit: Urgent response lacking in deadly COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans Home

To better serve seniors on Medicaid, the new law injects $700 million from state and federal tax funds annually to encourage facilities to adopt federal payment standards that Pritzker says will more accurately reflect clinical care needs of residents.

“With today’s signing, Illinois will no longer tolerate a emphasis on profits over people especially at the sense of our most vulnerable seniors,” he said. “Now when nursing homes provide better care, they will be rewarded.”

Care of the state’s most vulnerable has become an issue on the campaign trail. Republicans are hammering Pritzker for his handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home. Thirty-six people died.

“Remember a deadly global pandemic and that was literally nearly the height of it – at least for 2020. And so many people across the state were getting COVID-19. It was being transmitted nonstop, really, and it seemed like it wouldn’t end,” Pritzker said.  “In the wake of LaSalle, we made sure that not only did we hold people accountable, replaced them, and now we have a terrific leader of the Department of Veteran Affairs and I believe that our homes are people well managed.”

While Pritzker faces scrutiny for his handling of LaSalle, there was bipartisan support for this nursing home overhaul. This new law passed both the state House and Senate unanimously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

State-of-the-Art Medical Center Coming to Bronzeville

Northwestern Medicine announced on Thursday a major new medical center on the South Side of Chicago. The outpatient care center is expected to be built at 48th and South Cottage Grove Avenue in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood. This corridor is an area of focus for the city’s $1.4 billion INVEST South/West initiative that aims to address decades of disinvestment in “high risk” neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lasalle, IL
WGN News

Destination Illinois: The Covered Bridges of Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — To make sure grain, corn, and other goods got to where they needed to go, bridges were needed to make that happen. Some of those bridges were covered bridges that still stand to this day. Destination Illinois’ Jack Gerfen takes us on a tour to four bridges in Central Illinois. What […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Suburban hospital uses apprenticeship program to ameliorate scarcity of hospital cooks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's no secret finding employees is a struggle across several sectors these days. The health care industry is especially hurting -- but we're not talking about shortages of nurses or lab techs. CBS 2's Lauren Victory showed us one hospital system's solution to a scarcity of cooks.Kora Irby is usually in the kitchen. The 27-year-old loves to share meals she creates on social media.  "I've basically been cooking since I was like 3," said Irby. "It's kind of like my natural hidden talent."Recently, she decided to turn that passion into a profession as the first culinary apprentice...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#House#Lasalle Veterans Home#Medicaid#Republicans
WGN News

AIDS Chicago Garden opens on the lakefront

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for AIDS Garden Chicago. It’s the city’s first public park that memorialize those we’ve lost to the HIV epidemic. It’s also meant to inspire those who continue to fight the disease. The 2.5 acre park is at the original location of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Violence interrupters program coming to Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Violence interrupters in Chicago have had success defusing deadly gang disputes. But for years now, organized efforts to prevent violence have been lacking in Lake County, Illinois. Until now. The Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart is set to announce a major initiative Friday to help reduce street violence before it […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

2 Elmhurst women charged with breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

ELMHURST, Ill. — Two women from Illinois have been charged with taking part in the mob action at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kimberly DiFrancesco and Trudy Castle are facing several charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The women were allegedly inside the building for around 30 […]
ELMHURST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
southwestregionalpublishing.com

We need solutions to failed parenting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot finally put her finger on the fundamental problem about youth violence in her city: “Parents should not let their 10-year-olds go downtown alone late at night, as some are doing!”. Duh. I fear the quality of parenting has declined sharply over the past half century, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside pain doc awaiting fraud sentencing dies

A full decade ago, the federal government indicted Dr. Paul C. Madison for insurance fraud, claiming that between 2005 and 2009 he had fraudulently billed insurance companies for about $3.5 million in claims, ordered employees at his Water Tower Place clinic to falsify bills in order to charge for procedures not performed and falsified patient records.
RIVERSIDE, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Once and for all America, enough is enough

Can you remember your childhood; how carefree life was for you? Can you remember the feeling of total safety in the comfort of your home, on the streets and especially in school?. I remember walking home from school with Frank Taylor and Henry Goodes, racing to see which of us...
GARY, IN
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy