10 Enchanting Hotels in Scotland

By Ben Walker, CEPF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKxyJ_0fwE6mx500

Scotland is a land of enormous beauty and a popular world travel destination that’s known for a variety of things, including majestic peaks, pristine lochs, bagpipes, and mythical sea creatures. But if it’s your dream to visit this northern U.K. country, you can’t miss out on its many castles and other fairytale accommodations.

If you’re planning to put your hard-earned money toward a trip to bonnie Scotland, check out these 10 magical hotels for a wee bit of inspiration for your travels.

Glenapp Castle

Glenapp Castle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDNrL_0fwE6mx500

Is there anything more magical than staying in a castle? Likely not, especially if it’s a castle with as rich a history as Glenapp Castle in Ballantrae in Southwest Scotland. Dating back to the 1800s, Glenapp has passed hands a few times since its creation, but now stands as one of the most luxurious castles in the U.K.

Today, the castle is open for stays and events — and sits on 110 acres of private land. You could use the best travel credit cards to help reduce the costs of your dream trip.

Eilean Sionnach Lighthouse Cottage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eur8f_0fwE6mx500

Off the coast of the Isle of Skye lies a small island with a lighthouse and magical cottage. Here, you have the unique opportunity to stay at Eilean Sionnach, which in Gaelic means, “Island of the Fox.”

This lighthouse cottage has room for eight and provides access to the private island where you can slow down and get lost in the enchanting atmosphere of Skye, one of Scotland’s most popular destinations. Go fishing, spot sea life, take a wild swim, or read a book by the fire — it’s up to you on your own island.

Inverlochy Castle Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYevM_0fwE6mx500

Inverlochy Castle sits between tranquil pools of water amidst a backdrop of mountains, helping it appear as if it came straight from the pages of a fantasy novel. This 19th-century castle was once visited by Queen Victoria in 1873, during which time she painted and sketched for a week.

Inverlochy is situated close to Fort William and the shores of Loch Linnhe in the Scottish Highlands. At Fort William, you can catch a ride on The Jacobite, a steam train you might be familiar with if you know about the Hogwarts Express from the Harry Potter movies. For many, this is easily one of the most scenic train rides in the world.

Neidpath Castle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kvkvo_0fwE6mx500

Continue your exploration of historic fortresses with a visit to Neidpath Castle, located south of Edinburgh along the River Tweed. For over 200 years, Neidpath has been owned by the Wemyss family after having been inherited by the 6th Earl of Wemyss in 1810. Though, the castle’s history dates even as far back as 1563, when Mary, Queen of Scots stayed there.

New Lanark Mill Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoPJ2_0fwE6mx500

New Lanark was originally an 18th-century mill village that produced cotton along the River Clyde. The village has been preserved with few changes since its days of cotton production and was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001.

It’s not common to wake up in a World Heritage Site, which makes the New Lanark Mill Hotel especially intriguing. The hotel offers 4-star accommodations, multiple restaurants, and space for events. It’s also less than an hour’s drive from both Edinburgh and Glasgow and just up the road from the Falls of Clyde.

Old Course Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1miQ_0fwE6mx500

For many, Scotland and golf go hand in hand, and it’s often a golfer’s dream and delight to visit the hallowed grounds of St. Andrews and its greens to the northeast of Edinburgh. The Old Course at St. Andrews Links is particularly popular because golf has been believed to have been played there over over 600 years, making it the oldest course in the world.

The Old Course Hotel allows you to be in on the action while staying in a 5-star hotel.

Sherbrooke Castle Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEGB5_0fwE6mx500

The Sherbrooke Castle Hotel is a baronial hotel made from red sandstone and located in a suburb of Glasgow. The castle was originally built as a villa in 1896, used as a radar training center for officers of the Royal Navy during World War II, and currently serves as a 4-star hotel.

With over 18 rooms, two bars, and four event spaces, Sherbrooke Castle offers a luxurious and enchanting stay for visitors to one of Scotland’s largest cities.

The Highland Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyKwr_0fwE6mx500

The Loch Ness monster, or Nessie, is a legendary marine creature believed to inhabit Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. This legend has persisted for over 1,000 years and draws curious visitors to towns and villages along the shores.

If you want a chance at your own sighting, there’s no better base camp than The Highland Club in Fort Augustus. These award-winning private apartments were built within the walls of the former fort, and sit within a stone’s throw from the loch.

The Scotsman Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBrpF_0fwE6mx500

No visit to Scotland would be complete without a few days in Edinburgh, the nation’s capital. For easy walking access to The Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle, and other attractions, consider staying at The Scotsman Hotel.

This hotel traces its origins back to 1905 as the building where The Scotsman national newspaper was located. Now a luxury hotel with a vintage movie theater, this historical castle offers a range of rooms and suites to choose from, as well as establishments for dining and drinking.

Traquair House

Traquair House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRXnE_0fwE6mx500

Traquair House is known as Scotland’s oldest, continually inhabited house as it’s been lived in by the Stuart family since 1491. Though what was once a royal hunting lodge and visited by 27 Scottish kings and queens since 1107 has become a premier wedding venue and year-round bed and breakfast.

Visitors to Traquair can enjoy tours of the house and see its different rooms, including the chapel and brewery. The majestic grounds include gardens, a maze, and woodlands.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SphT2_0fwE6mx500

The U.K. has been estimated to have over 25,000 B&Bs, as well as countless hotels and other accommodations. The B&Bs alone have attracted over a million visitors to the area each year, including to Scotland, providing the ideal lodging for your U.K. visit.

To help prepare for your travels, consider the types of accommodations that might make your trip unforgettable. Scotland and the U.K. in general are rich with history and culture, offering a wide range of excellent options. If you’re able to offset some of your travel expenses with credit card points and miles, you’ll likely have more funds to put toward booking a dream hotel.

