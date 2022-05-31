ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Judge orders state police to provide more docs to newspapers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police must turn over additional disciplinary records detailing misconduct by troopers to the state’s two biggest newspapers, a judge ruled.

State Police must also search out and turn over missing disciplinary records it failed to provide to the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News under the Maine Freedom of Access Act.

The newspapers sued Maine State Police for withholding information about misconduct by troopers.

Records of final discipline are public record, but state police redacted portions of the final disciplinary decisions. Many of of the 22 disciplinary cases were so heavily redacted that there was no meaningful description of what led to the discipline, the newspapers said.

The judge ordered unredacted documents to be released, although the judge sided with the state police on some of the redactions.

The newspapers’ previous reporting on the disciplinary actions showed a secretive process in which misconduct records are only briefly available to the public before they are destroyed.

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

New Details in Maine Homicide Investigation

State police have released new details about a shooting death in Maine earlier this week that they say is now being investigated as a homicide. One man was killed and another injured in a shooting at an apartment building on Main Street in Vassalboro shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. State...
VASSALBORO, ME
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Bangor, ME
Government
City
Bangor, ME
The Associated Press

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, careless driving, no driver’s license on demand and driving under the influence, MHP Master Sgt. Joseph Miller said.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Maine State Police#Politics State#Ap#The Portland Press Herald#Bangor Daily News
The Associated Press

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #17. Tillamook County. Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons. #16. Union County. Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons. #15. Wallowa County. Manuela Durson // Shutterstock. #14. Curry County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

West Virginia scaling back coronavirus testing sites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is scaling back its community testing events for the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice said. Justice said Thursday that the decision was made due to the availability and convenience of at-home test kits for COVID-19. The state has provided free community testing since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Surge In Oregon Nurse Applications Has State Board Seeking Help

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says it needs more staff to efficiently process a flood of licensing applications from out-of-state nurses — one that’s been triggered by the end of a loophole established for the pandemic. The state board of nursing on Wednesday asked lawmakers to authorize...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

926K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy