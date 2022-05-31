ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Shock pics of Utica Grand Bear Resort devastation after fire destroyed 28 homes near Starved Rock lodge on Memorial Day

By Caitlin Hornik, Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SHOCKING photos from Grand Bear Resort in Utica show the result of a devastating fire that destroyed 28 homes on Memorial Day.

Cabins and villas were engulfed by flames as emergency crews descended upon the area at 5.30pm local time Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRjXC_0fwE6U0t00
A devastating Memorial Day fire destroyed 28 homes Credit: WGN9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld1WZ_0fwE6U0t00
The fire burned seven buildings comprised of the 28 units Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddyog_0fwE6U0t00
Photos showed the massive flames raging at Grand Bear Resort in Utica, Illinois Credit: Rod Thorson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDiL2_0fwE6U0t00
A crane was being used to help contain the flames Credit: Facebook

A crane was brought in to help contain the flames as firefighters worked to stop them from spreading to nearby homes.

The Utica Fire Department told the local ABC News affiliate that 10 structures were on fire and evacuations were underway.

Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain later told local media that seven cabins were lost to the fire.

Each cabin holds four units for a total of 28 homes destroyed in the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPWgv_0fwE6U0t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wa1hV_0fwE6U0t00

He said someone called 911 to report a porch on fire at one of the cabins.

Firefighters got there and found two cabins fully engulfed by flames, which were fanned by strong winds.

The cabins are privately owned and separate from the lodge area of the resort.

"As you may be aware, a fire has broke out in a handful of cabin and villa buildings adjacent to the Grand Bear Resort," resort management said on social media.

"Everyone on property has been safely evacuated and the fire is currently being contained. At this time, the lodge, the waterpark and a majority of the cabins and villas on site have not been affected."

A new statement was released on Tuesday via social media, thanking the North Utica community and first responders for their quick response and for taking charge of the incident.

"Most importantly, we are thankful that the fire was contained and there were no injuries reported.

"Grand Bear Resort (main lodge, waterpark, food & beverage) along with a majority of the cabins/villas remain unaffected. Our waterpark will not be open today but we expect to resume operations within 24 hours.

"We understand the Red Cross of Illinois Valley is helping the families displaced by this event and encourage all who wish to help or make a contribution to contact them directly."

'IT'S GONE'

Some people lost everything in the massive blaze. Sheila Brombos and her husband said they smelled smoke while making dinner.

“The next thing I know, I walked past the window to do laundry and I saw the white smoke pluming, and yelled at him to call 911 and I ran out,” she told ABC7.

Now, their forever home is completely destroyed.

“It's gone. It's gone. All we have is the clothes we have on," she said.

"It would've been four years in July. Just horrible.”

Despite the immense loss, Brombos said that she is grateful nobody was hurt in the fire.

“Been together since we were 16 years old and we have each other. That's all that is important,” she said of her husband.

The cause of the blaze has not been revealed. No injuries have been reported.

Smoke could be seen billowing for miles as crews battled the blaze.

WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates reported that the smoke was showing up on the Chicago weather radar.

Grand Bear Lodge is located in Utica near Starved Rock in rural Illinois.

In addition to guest rooms, the resort offers cabins and villas.

The vacation villas have two stories and luxury cabins have three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8H5q_0fwE6U0t00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX16_0fwE6U0t00

The resort's website indicated many of the rooms had been recently renovated.

In addition to the guest rooms, cabins, and villas, the resort has a 24,000 square foot indoor water park, an arcade, a fitness center, and multiple dining options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUws7_0fwE6U0t00
The cabins are privately owned and separate from the lodge area of the resort, management said Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cedSs_0fwE6U0t00
Fire officials have not yet revealed the cause of the flames Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMi7I_0fwE6U0t00
Evacuations were ordered, getting people out before the cabins were engulfed Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICWtz_0fwE6U0t00
Some people completely lost all their possessions Credit: WGN9

