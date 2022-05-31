ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Man arrested for killing Harrisburg mother, injuring son

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwMMA_0fwE6Gtx00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was arrested for allegedly killing a Harrisburg mother and injuring her 6-year-old child, according to a release from the United States Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals arrested Deron Scott, 21, for the deadly shooting that took place on Berryhill Street last June. In the shooting, Erin Lapean was killed while running inside with her son.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

Lapean and her son were standing on their porch when someone in a car started shooting. They were caught in the crossfire, and Lapean was killed while her son suffered injuries including a shattered knee cap.

The charges against Scott include homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms violations, according to the USMS. After detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Scott in December 2021, attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, and the USMS Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Scott was arrested in Steelton on May 31. Raymeir Haynes was also charged in December for Lapean’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 7

Related
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County fraud case

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Man Charged With Strangulation

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Steelton, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster police investigating sextortion scam

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
LANCASTER, PA
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting mother of his child and her pregnant friend

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting near Reservoir Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Police responded to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone has been injured. There are currently no known suspects. This is a...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fugitive#Firearms#Violent Crime#Whtm#Usms#Nexstar Media Inc
WGAL

Suspect named in 1989 disappearance of Dauphin County teenager Tracy Kroh

An 89-year-old man just released from prison has officially been named a suspect in the decades-old cold case disappearance of Dauphin County teenager Tracy Kroh. WGAL News 8's Susan Shapiro spoke with Mark Warfel in July 2019 after police started searching his property in Halifax. He told Susan police were looking for Kroh's remains but that officers wouldn't find them on his property.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Waynesboro man arrested for exposing himself to woman, children

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Teen arrested, charged for Waynesboro school district threats

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Body found in Franklin County woods, homicide investigation underway

Lurgan Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lurgan Township after a body was found in the woods. On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Pierogi burglar strikes in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies. The press release stated Troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WGAL

School van crashes, ends up on roof in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Man dead, shot multiple times in the face in Fairhill

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the man responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of N. 2nd Street at approximately 1:07 am. Officers in the A Street and Allegheny Avenue area heard gunfire coming from the 3400 block...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Trust Fund Heir Found Dead in Arboretum, Boyfriend Charged With Murder

For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy