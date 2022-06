On Memorial Saturday night, more than 100 diners settled themselves comfortably to conclude a Grace United Methodist Church dinner with a concert of witty ’30s and ’40s jazz tunes, medleys from popular musicals, and accomplished local soloists. This first-ever fundraising collaboration was proposed by Richard Glass, retired vocal music teacher at Miami Trace High School and longtime director of the Fayette County Choral Society. Toward the end of the hour-long concert, Glass encouraged the audience to join in singing the first two verses of a stirring version of the patriotic song “America, the Beautiful,” with narration by Richard Owens.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO