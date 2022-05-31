Whitmer won't commit to signing gas tax pause

May 31 (UPI) -- New York will suspend some of its gas taxes on Wednesday, joining other states in attempting to provide relief at the pump amid rising oil prices. Legislators in New York approved a budget in April including the suspension which will lift the state's 8-cent per gallon motor fuel tax and 8-cent per gallon sales tax on gasoline statewide through Dec. 31.

