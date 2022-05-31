Whitmer won't commit to signing gas tax pause

The Supreme Court refused Thursday to block a Biden administration rule for figuring the costs of greenhouse gas pollution when the government makes decisions affecting the environment. Ten red states, led by Louisiana, asked the court to put a hold on a January 2021 White House executive order that directs...
Legislation aimed at ensuring overtime pay for truckers is getting close scrutiny from a major shipper group that plans to fight hard against it if the bill starts to gain steam. The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act, introduced in April by Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., would repeal the motor carrier...
May 31 (UPI) -- New York will suspend some of its gas taxes on Wednesday, joining other states in attempting to provide relief at the pump amid rising oil prices. Legislators in New York approved a budget in April including the suspension which will lift the state's 8-cent per gallon motor fuel tax and 8-cent per gallon sales tax on gasoline statewide through Dec. 31.
With gas prices continuing to set records both in the Southland and nationally, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, announced a proposal Tuesday to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to ease the pain at the pump. “For months now, a combination of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, ongoing supply...
