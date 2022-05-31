ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Girl Scouts award Uvalde victim rare Bronze Cross for bravery

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEq2K_0fwE5HtJ00

UVALDE, Texas — Amerie Jo Garza, one of 19 students slain in the May 24 Robb Elementary mass shooting, was posthumously awarded the Bronze Cross by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America on Friday for attempting to save her classmates from the gunman’s rampage.

Ten-year-old Garza, who tried to dial 911 on her cell phone as the shooting began, was one of the first children shot to death during Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the child’s grandmother, Berlinda Arreola, confirmed to People magazine.

“We were so proud of her. It was so emotional, them reading this declaration to us for her, it was just — it’s amazing. The words that they put into this thing was all Amerie, it was her and we are just so ecstatic about this,” Arreola told People, noting that her granddaughter’s “heroism has not gone unnoticed.”

In a special page dedicated to Garza that shares ways to assist the victims, called Girl Scout Strong for Uvalde, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas explained that the Bronze Cross is awarded for “saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life.”

“On May 24, 2022, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute to Amerie at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colors. We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” the statement read.

According to her council, Garza had completed her Girl Scout “bridging ceremony” the week before the shooting, making her new “Junior” rank official.

During Friday’s ceremony, representatives from the Girl Scouts presented Garza’s family with a new, green Girl Scouts sash for Troop 7000, with the Bronze Cross medallion pinned to it and a framed declaration signed by the organization’s CEO, People reported.

“She deserved it. Our baby gave up her life for this, but she deserved it,” Arreola told the magazine, adding, “I just want people to know how brave she was, and unfortunately, it took her life, but she tried to save everyone. That was just the way she was. She tried to save everyone.”

Uvalde in mourning Hinojosa McKenzie, 28, fourth from left, prays for her cousin Eliahana Torres and other victims, at a memorial site for victims killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (Wong Maye-E/AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46,...
JOURDANTON, TX
KRMG

Funerals for Uvalde school shooting victims underway

UVALDE, Texas — This week has been filled with funerals in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the 21 victims killed in the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history. The funeral services for Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed in the shooting, and her husband, Jose Garcia, who died of a heart attack two days after the shooting, took place Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it's unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

San Antonio girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in lightning-round tiebreaker

OXON HILL, Md. — Harini Logan, an eighth grader from San Antonio, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Logan, 14, defeated Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after spelling 21 words correctly in a 90-second span, The New York Times reported. Raju spelled 15 words correctly in the 90-second allotted time period, according to the newspaper.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack

An exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed by a teacher shortly before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers, leaving investigators searching to determine why, state police said Tuesday. State police initially said a teacher had...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amerie
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
EDNA, TX
KRMG

Harini Logan wins spelling bee in 1st-ever tiebreaker

OXON HILL, Md. — (AP) — Harini Logan was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee once, then reinstated. She missed four words in a grueling standoff against Vikram Raju, including one that would have given her the title. In the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker, Harini finally claimed the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

Key House committee passes gun control legislation in emergency hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Judiciary Committee passed a package of gun control measures Thursday after several hours of heated debate. The emergency hearing to take up the proposal was scheduled in response to last week’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and it was held just hours after a gunman opened fire the night before at a Tulsa medical center.
UVALDE, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy