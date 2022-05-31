ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desloge, MO

Betty Mae (Earney) Morris – Service 6/3/22 At 1 P.M.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Mae (Earney) Morris of Desloge died...

Joshua James Tripp – Service 6/4/22 2 p.m.

Joshua James Tripp of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 26. His funeral service will be Saturday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is today starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home and again...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Chester Harold Wells – Service 06/04/22 at 2 p.m.

Chester Harold Wells of Irondale died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Chester Wells is Friday evening from 5 until 8...
IRONDALE, MO
Steven Paul Price — Service 6/11/22 3 P.M.

Steven Paul Price of Cedar Hill, passed away on Saturday, May 28th at the age of 65. A memorial gathering for Steven Price will be Saturday afternoon, June 11th, from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab — Funeral Mass 6/4/22 10 A.M.

Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab of Farmington, formerly of Jefferson County passed away Wednesday (6/1), at the age of 80. The funeral mass will be Saturday (6/4) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Nancy Greenwalt-Schwab will...
FARMINGTON, MO
Lillian Parmer – Service 6/3/22 11 a.m.

Lillian Parmer of Sikeston died Sunday at the age of 55. A graveside service will be held on Friday morning at 11 o’clock at Crestlawn Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve. Arrangements are through Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve.
SIKESTON, MO
Forrest Allen — Service 6/4/22 2 P.M.

Forrest Allen of DeSoto, passed away Saturday (5/28), he was 82 years old. A memorial service for Forrest Allen will be Saturday (6/4) afternoon at 2 at the Mississippi River Eagles Club in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Mary S. (Bloom) Thompson – Service 6/3/22 At 11:30 A.M.

Mary S. (Bloom) Thompson of Perryville died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Friday morning at 11:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Whitewater Christian Cemetery. Visitation for Mary S. Thompson is Friday morning at 9:30 at Ford & Young...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Body pulled from the Meramec River in Arnold on Monday

(Arnold) Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a body pulled from the Meramec River near Arnold on Monday. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more information on the incident. It is believed the body is that of 72-year-old Carol Schulte. She disappeared while hiking...
ARNOLD, MO
Viburnum Community Leader Recovers from Stroke

(Viburnum) A leader of the Viburnum community had a big health scare a couple weeks ago. Lance Mayfield seems to have recovered when we spoke with him on Tuesday. Mayfield was headed to his cabin with his wife to be with family when the situation arose. When they arrived in...
VIBURNUM, MO
New business tenant in Crystal City a mystery…for now

(Crystal City) R.L. Jones Properties which owns several buildings in Jefferson County and throughout the St. Louis region announced a lease was signed to fill the former Purcell Tire location in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says while a lease was signed, he does not know what will be moving in down the road.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Farmington Man Seriously Injured In St. Francois Co. Crash

(St. Francois County) A Farmington man was seriously injured in a car crash on northbound US-67 in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. 51-year-old Michael Evola failed to observe to slower moving vehicles in front of him and struck the rear of a Ford F-150. Evola was taken to Mercy South St. Louis to treat his serious injuries after the accident that happened just before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crash.
FARMINGTON, MO
Pevely Man Flown to Hospital after Motorcycle Crash in Crawford County

(Cherryville) A man from Pevely was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, three miles south of Cherryville when 72-year-old Nicholas Nasalroad did not make a curve with his Harley-Davidson Road King. The bike ended...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Several Roads getting Work on Mark Twain National Forest Land

(Salem) Contract crews that work on U.S. Forest Service roads within the Mark Twain National Forest have been busy of late and will continue to be busy. Dana Sturgeon is an engineering technician for the forest service. She inspects the road work and gives final approval on each forest road project.
IRON COUNTY, MO
New Park Hills City Pool Update

(Park Hills) This may be a disappointing summer for those that used to swim at the old city pool in Park Hills. However, next summer you should be very pleased as the City is getting ready to build a new swimming pool. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us about the...
PARK HILLS, MO
Jefferson Foundation releases 2022 round 1 of approved grants

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Foundation recently released its 2022 Round 1 list of approved grants. Some of the organizations that were approved grants are:. City of De Soto awarded $100-thousand to add a water feature at the De Soto Athletic Complex. Disability Resource Association awarded $100-thousand to provide program support...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Union Man Dead And Two Others Seriously Injured In Head On Crash In Crawford County

(Crawford County) A man from Union is dead and two others are seriously injured following a head on collision on Highway DD in Crawford County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 53-year-old David Beck was driving northbound in a Jeep Patriot then drifted into the southbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head on at around 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beck was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan but was later pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m. The driver of the Silverado, 47-year-old Matthew Duerfahrd of Eureka, and an occupant, 20-year-old Tyler Duerfahrd, were seriously injured and were also taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. It’s the 10th fatality for the year in Troop I.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
Festus rezones property for future development

(Festus) The City of Festus has rezoned an area of property near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Highway 61-67. City Administrator Greg Camp says the area will be developed into a large apartment complex. Camp says this development gets things moving in that stretch of town. DeBrecht Properties is...
FESTUS, MO
Jefferson County Car Accident Leaves One Man Injured

(Jefferson County) A High Ridge man was moderately injured in a car accident on Highway WW in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 26-year-old Joseph Haley was driving northbound on the highway just north of Tipton Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, returned to cross the center line then went off the left side again and crashed into a fence. Haley’s 2021 Kia Rio received extensive damage to go with his moderate injuries. Haley was taken to Mercy Hospital South. The accident occurred at around 7:30 (Tuesday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Arnold man injured in West Outer Road accident

(Arnold) An Arnold man was injured in a four-vehicle accident on the West Outer Road north or Rhodes Drive in Arnold Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevy Sonic was stopped behind another vehicle, which was waiting to make a left turn, then a 2007 Ford Explorer rear-ended the Sonic, which started a chain reaction accident that resulted in a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year old Eric Pratt, striking the Explorer and the Camry was pushed into the southbound lanes and was struck by a 2018 Buick Encore. Pratt was the only person injured in the crash and was reported to have suffered moderate injuries. The accident took place at 8:45 Monday night.
ARNOLD, MO

