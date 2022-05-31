Betty Mae (Earney) Morris – Service 6/3/22 At 1 P.M.

(Arnold) An Arnold man was injured in a four-vehicle accident on the West Outer Road north or Rhodes Drive in Arnold Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevy Sonic was stopped behind another vehicle, which was waiting to make a left turn, then a 2007 Ford Explorer rear-ended the Sonic, which started a chain reaction accident that resulted in a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year old Eric Pratt, striking the Explorer and the Camry was pushed into the southbound lanes and was struck by a 2018 Buick Encore. Pratt was the only person injured in the crash and was reported to have suffered moderate injuries. The accident took place at 8:45 Monday night.
