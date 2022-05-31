Betty Mae (Earney) Morris – Service 6/3/22 At 1 P.M.

(Crawford County) A man from Union is dead and two others are seriously injured following a head on collision on Highway DD in Crawford County early Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 53-year-old David Beck was driving northbound in a Jeep Patriot then drifted into the southbound lane and struck a Chevy Silverado head on at around 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beck was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan but was later pronounced dead at 6:37 a.m. The driver of the Silverado, 47-year-old Matthew Duerfahrd of Eureka, and an occupant, 20-year-old Tyler Duerfahrd, were seriously injured and were also taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan. It’s the 10th fatality for the year in Troop I.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO