Cobb County, GA

Cobb County jail gives out health wristbands following string of inmate deaths

By Rob DiRienzo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOBB COUNTY, Ga. - It’s a device that sort of looks like a smartwatch. Cobb County’s sheriff said it could help save a life. Following the deaths of three people behind bars at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in May alone, Sheriff Craig Owens said the devices will help them...

