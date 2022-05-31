'I had to lie to him': What mom told son before sending him to school

Related
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
The mother of the Texas elementary school shooter is speaking out about her son. While speaking with ABC News' Matt Gutman for an interview at her home, Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, told the outlet that she worried about her son at times. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like,...
10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm
A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
My daughter survived Uvalde school massacre thanks to her substitute teacher – her two simple actions saved whole class
A MOM has revealed how her daughter survived the Uvalde school massacre thanks to the quick thinking of her substitute teacher. Mom Jennifer Gaitan was thankful to the teacher whose two simple actions saved her daughter's Jazzlyn class. Speaking to the Globe and the Mail, the tearful mum described the...
Texas shooter's grandmother told neighbor 'look at what he did to me': report
A neighbor who lives across the street from where Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before the Uvalde school shooting claims the 66-year-old woman came running out of her home covered in blood and said "look at what he did to me!" Gilberto Gallegos, speaking to The Daily Mail, recalled that...
Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman
A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.
Fox News
Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos' mom 'feeling bad for everybody' but 'lost her son, too': Grandpa
UVALDE, Texas – The grandfather of accused Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos said Thursday his daughter – the suspect’s mother – is "feeling bad for everybody," but added: "She lost her son, too." Rolando Reyes spoke briefly with Fox News Digital outside his Uvalde, Texas, home...
A man knocked on my front door and asked to use my phone: 'I've got a geriatric with me and I left my cellphone at home'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my experience, I've rarely come across a person without a cellphone in their pocket in 2022. Sure, it's not entirely unheard of, but it's rare. So when a man knocked on my front door this morning and asked to use my phone, I was suspicious.
Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
Texas School Shooting Survivor Recounts Playing Dead by Rubbing Blood on Herself
Watch: Meghan Markle Visits Memorial for Texas School Shooting Victims. For Miah Cerrillo, a split-second choice may have saved her life in a terrifying tragedy. The 11-year-old student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, recalled the morning of May 24, when a 18-year-old gunman opened fire in her classroom.
Texas woman admits to fatally shooting husband who confessed love for another woman
A woman in Texas has been charged with murdering her husband after he confessed to being in love with another woman, officials said. On Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest of Carin Stewart, 51, who admitted to shooting her husband after the two argued over another woman, Fox 26 of Houston reported.
AOL Corp
Girl killed in Texas school shooting likely 'bled out' waiting for help: Official
One of 19 children killed in last week’s school shooting in Texas “likely bled out” in the more than an hour it took for law enforcement to confront and neutralize the gunman, a state senator said Sunday, citing the child’s family. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who...
Family remembers 10-year-old José Flores Jr. who was killed in the Texas elementary school shooting
CNN’s Gary Tuchman talks to the Flores family about 10-year-old honor student José Flores Jr. who was fatally shot at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“I can think of a hundred other ways to teach colors to pre-school children”, Teacher has been caught using unapproved transgender-gay flash cards, which include images of a pregnant man, to teach 3-year-old students colors
The preschool teacher reportedly used unapproved transgender-gay flash cards to teach 3- and 4-year-old children colors. According to the school officials, the flash cards reportedly include images of a pregnant man. The flash cards were reportedly made by ‘ByUs Box’, which also made sets of flash cards showcasing non-binary and transgender animals, gender neutral nursery rhymes and a ‘Blackness Collection.’ School officials said they were concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom. The school principal claims that she was unaware that the flash cards were being used and also said that the teacher, who was not identified, had been using the cards outside the approved curriculum.
Senator Ted Cruz walks away from interview after being asked about mass shootings in the U.S.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz walked away from an interview after being asked why so many mass shootings happen in America.
