The Air Jordan 1 Hi 85 “Black/White” Expected To Release February 2023

By Michael Le
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to new colorways like the “University Blue” and “Georgetown,” the Air Jordan 1 has been able to maintain its chokehold on sneaker culture. And come later this 2022, the brand’s grip will only grow tighter, as the “Chicago” is making a comeback...

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” Releases Tomorrow

Denim on sneakers was once a rarity, but in recent years footwear brands have tried their best to execute the Canadian tuxedo look on footwear products. Collaborations with the likes of Levi’s and milder applications seen on Concepts’ Air Max 1 release has proven that jean fabric on kicks works just fine and dandy, but this Summer Jordan Brand is seeing the trend in the female sneakerhead community.
The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Is Releasing On June 4th

Several months have passed since we all caught a first look at the upcoming white-and-red Air Jordan 6s dubbed the “Red Oreo” Jordan 6. Mimicking the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” of 2010 with the speckle patterns on the midsole, this upcoming release channels the original White/Infrared AJ6 from 1991 by keeping to a full white leather upper, with distinct red accents covering the heel spoiler, Jumpman logo branding, and lace-lock.
First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

Jordan Brand saves their best offerings for the end of the year every year, and 2022 is no exception. What’s more, the Air Jordan 11 will headline the line-up yet again, doing so this time in “Cherry.”. Unlike the silhouette’s prior Retros — “Cool Grey,” “Concord,” “Bred,” etc....
This Kids Air Jordan 12 Is Decorated With Emojis

We can already anticipate the heart-eye emojis that will be thrown at this upcoming Air Jordan 12 for kids. Set to release in June, this kids-exclusive release seens an upper in an attractive white and university blue mix, harkening back to the original color DNA of Air Jordans with a Lemon Venom twist. However, there’s more to these Jordan 12s beyond the colorway, as detailed by the pattern on the interior.
The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Returns In A Clean “Black/Gum” Look

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day may not be the most technologically-advanced footwear proposition from the Swoosh, but that hasn’t stopped the Oregon-based company from offering it in refreshing styles. Recently, the stripped-down model appeared in a simple “Black” and “Gum” color combination. Similar to other Nike Sportswear options prepped...
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordan 9 isn’t among the most popular sneaker designs in Michael Jordan’s signature shoe line, but its importance in celebrating #23’s global influence can’t be understated. Tomorrow, the seventh model designed by Tinker Hatfield for M.J. releases in an eye-catching “Chile Red” colorway.
The Nike Air Max 90 Golf Hits The Green In “Particle Grey” And “Marina”

Golf runs deep in the veins of the entire Nike umbrella, with silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Max 90 having been fitted for performance play. And though it wasn’t necessarily made for the sport, Tinker Hatfield’s beloved runner seems to have grown accustomed, as a number of colorways are about to hit the green.
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
This Nike Air Max 90 Claims That Three Swooshes Are Better Than One

Over-branding is common across Nike’s entire catalog, with releases often making use of multiple logo hits. This Air Max 90 is but one more in a long line of examples, as it delivers not one nor two but three Swooshes. The colorway itself, though, lacks the same punch, as...
Jordan Brand Planning Another Take On A “6 Rings” Hybrid Sneaker

Out of Jordan Brand’s entire line-up, none can ever match up to the silhouette’s MJ himself wore, as they effectively symbolize a piece of history. Every subsequent Retro further passes down the legacy, all the while further celebrating icons like the Air Jordan 11 “Concord” and Air Jordan 1 “Bred” as well as the lore behind them.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Laser”

In regards to Jordan Brand’s retro movement in the game of golf, the Air Jordan 12 has owned the spotlight. Recent releases have paid homage to classic colorways like the “Taxi”, while modern concepts have released in conjunction with major sporting events such as the Masters. The Jumpman is continuing its AJ12 journey with a few upcoming NRG options like this Laser-laden pair seen here.
Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brushstroke” Streaked In Yellow

The Air Force 1 Low is quite literally a work of art, a notion metaphorically expressed with the latest “Brushstroke” collection of Air Force 1 Lows. First appearing in 2021 on a set of AF1 Lows and Air Jordan 1 Mids, that artful swipe of paint appears yet again on the Air Force 1 Low in a summer-ready yellow.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
On-Foot Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green"

Before unexpectedly passing in November 2021, Virgil Abloh had several footwear designs with. and Off-White™ left in the cannon. And now that the late designer’s wife and his team have agreed to continue giving his offerings more drops to the public, you can expect his remaining collaborations to trickle out this Summer. One of those installments is the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Green,” which has just surfaced by way of detailed on-foot imagery.
Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
