Gloucester County investigates after finding body in house fire

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO