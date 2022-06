WINDSOR, NC – John David LaFon, Sr. departed his earthly home on May 29, 2022 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC after a short illness. Born on April 1, 1941 in Roanoke Virginia, he was youngest of three children. Growing up in the small farming community of Waiteville, West Virginia, he learned the values of hard work and dedication. He was a graduate of the 1959 class of Gap Mills High School in Union, West Virginia and the 1975 class of Roanoke Chowan Community College in Ahoskie, NC.

WINDSOR, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO