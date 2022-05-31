ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID 2 women killed in Nebraska crash that injured 20

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Police have identified the two women killed over the weekend when two cars crashed during an annual Memorial Day “cruise” night and injured 20 people when the cars struck a crowd of bystanders in Nebraska's capital city.

Lincoln Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo died in the Sunday night crash on O Street in Lincoln after a Ford Taurus smashed into the Toyota Corolla they were in. Of the people who were injured, only two remained hospitalized Tuesday, with one in improving to serious condition and the other improving to fair condition.

The crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. Sunday while crowds of people gathered in business parking lots along Lincoln's main street to watch the classic cars participating in the “Americruise” event. Neither of the cars involved in the crash were participating in the cruising event, and officials have said it was a collision that could have happened at any time.

Police said a number of bystanders responded quickly to start providing first aid after the crash. Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward to help with the investigation, especially if they have videos or photos of the event.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
