Power retailer's stunning advice to 80,000 customers in face of rising costs: 'Leave us before we double your bill'

A power provider has urged its 80,000 customers to 'act now' and find another retailer as electricity bills look set to double.

Chief Executive Luke Blincoe said leaving his company ReAmped Energy as soon as possible would save households hundreds of dollars.

Mr Briscoe said external factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the exposure of Australian domestic gas prices to the global commodity gas market were to blame for the soaring price of electricity.

'The Australian gas price is now effectively coupled with the global commodity price for gas so we've seen a really steep incline,' he told the Today Show on Wednesday.

'As late as the last seven days that's really rocketed away. The reason we have to take action is because the wholesale price is higher than the retail price.'

Chief Executive Luke Blincoe said leaving ReAmped Energy as soon as possible could save households hundreds of dollars

The CEO delivered the same warning in a video uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday.

'With the state of the Australian electricity market the best thing you can do is leave ReAmped energy and find another retailer,' Mr Blincoe said.

'Prices are going up, and they're going to keep going up and we simply don't want to be passing those kinds of costs through to our customers.'

His stunning admission comes in response to the soaring cost of wholesale power which usually accounts for one third of a household bill.

The CEO said ReAmped Energy had worked 'really hard' over the last few years to save Aussie families millions, but right now it was impossible.

The retailer has warned customers their prices could go up by 100 per cent and said the best advice he could give was to 'switch now'.

'Guts us to give you this advice, but we're a purpose-driven company and we set out to make it better for our customers and the planet,' Mr Blincoe said.

He urged customers to reach out to the provider's 'live chat' with any questions.

ReAmped Energy raised prices by 15 per cent just three weeks ago and at the end of May decided to stop taking as many new customers as possible.

Mr Blincoe told the Daily Telegraph that until recently wholesale power could be purchased for about 5c a kilowatt hour.

The CEO said prices are now more like 30c/kWh, in a troubling sign for his competition which he revealed were 'quickly' leaving the market.

He predicts the only retailers that could survive the surge in wholesale power costs were those who were 'making margins on the wholesale market as well'.

Retailers who generate power and sell it to households are expected to hold the power in the latest price surge.

These include AGL, Origin and Energy Australia which currently hold authority over 75 per cent of the retail market.

ReAmped Energy customers had a mostly positive response to the CEO's warning, which was delivered in a candid Facebook video on Tuesday.

About half of the retailer's customers are based in Victoria, while a third are in NSW, with the rest in Queensland and South Australia.

'I understand why you are doing this and commend you for your honesty. Keep your heads up guys, we will meet again,' one customer commented.

'So sorry to leave ReAmped, the whole experience has been awesome. Hopefully in 12 months things will be sorted and I can come back,' another said.

'Not sure if this is madness or genius, but I suppose it’s the latter as I can guarantee I will be back… fair play and respect to an honest energy company,' a third wrote.

Another customer said when they received an email from the company advising them to 'switch now' they thought it was a 'hoax' or 'spam'.

Other energy providers such as Sydney's Discover Energy and Queensland-based provider LPE have also been urging their customers to jump ship.

Comparison service Canstar Blue predicts at least 18 retailers have withdrawn deals.

The worrying price surge comes as Australians wake to the first day of winter with temperatures plummeting and the cost of living continuing takes a toll.

In NSW, the state government announced it will alleviate the pressure on households with support payments of up to $1,600 to help pay the bills.

Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean said the payments could be accessed this week and would ensure families were comfortable this winter.

'With cost-of-living pressures increasing, colder weather arriving and days shortening, we want to make sure households in NSW not only keep the lights on but keep their families safe, warm and comfortable,' he said.

Eligible customers can receive assistance of up to $400 per application for electricity and up to $400 per application for gas bills twice a year.

The much-needed financial shot in the arm, in a package worth $330million a year, comes as the Australian Energy Regulator said NSW energy customers would face price increases from July.

The government noted the price hikes were driven primarily by external factors, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has affected supply and led to global price pressures on coal and gas.

The slew of natural disasters in recent years, including the floods in northern NSW and Queensland this year, have also affected the grid, driving prices up.

Consumer advocates have warned householders they should keep an eye out for letters from their power companies until mid-June.

The companies warned the price for consumers would rise between 58 per cent and 100 per cent - up to $1,200 for average three-to-four person households in Queensland, South Australia and NSW.