Earlier this off-season, Nick Saban shook up the college football world with his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. "We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," he said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO