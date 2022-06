Saturday Midlothian visited Mills Godwin in a VHSL Region 5C showdown. Midlothian jumped out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of the top half of the Trojans' order. Godwin came back to make it 2-1 in the bottom half, but Midlothian would never let them pull any closer. In the top of the fifth Midlothian would break it open to a 5-1 lead when Trojans starter Andrew Jones (VMI) hit a three run homerun out of straightaway center. Jones would then shut down the Godwin Eagle offense and throw a complete game, no-hit gem.

