On the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance that will bring plenty of rain to Florida this weekend. Its impact on the Bay Area is still to be determined. 'A jog 50 miles north means a lot more rain for us. A jog 50 miles to the south means a lot less rain for us. At this point, I would plan on some rain Friday afternoon, Friday night,' says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO