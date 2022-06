NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens have been charged with burglary and vandalism at a Nashville charter school, Metro Police said. Police said the teens, ages 13 and 14, were seen spray painting graffiti on the exterior of Valor College Prep, located at 4527 Nolensville Pike, on Sunday, and then broke into the building and damaged the interior of the school, including computer monitors and light fixtures, on Monday morning.

