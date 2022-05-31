Report: Uvalde Law Enforcement No Longer Cooperating With Texas On Probe

(Washington, DC) — Gas prices keep rising and it’s leading one top House Democrat to say he wants the federal gas tax “eliminated”. California Congressman Adam Schiff said his proposed bill would remove the federal gas tax which is 18-cents a gallon–through 2023. Schiff says his bill will also see to it that oil companies pay the expenses involved with highway maintenance and improvement costs around the country–meaning he wants to tax their “profits” 50%, as if that won’t impact priduction. The gas tax is normally the funding source for federal highway improvements. The current national average for gas is four-67. In California, it’s nearly six-20 a gallon. That’s the highest in the nation. Meantime, California’s republicans in Sacramento continue to push for a suspension of the State’s gas tax, which would give Californians some real relief….At 51 cents per gallon, it’s the highest in the country and it’s set to go up even higher on July 1st to 54 cents.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO