AMAC and ROVR got a jump start on their planned multifamily project near Aventura in the form of a $67 million construction loan. New York-based AMAC and Coral Gables-based ROVR are developing the eight-story Aventura Park building with 290 units at 17990 West Dixie Highway, according to a news release from the lender, Ocean Bank. The property is along the Oleta River, across from Greynolds Park.

AVENTURA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO