Baltimore, MD

Ravens may implement three-safety looks on defense in 2022

By Kristen Wong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of elite defenders heading into the 2022 season, but the team will need to figure out an effective defensive scheme in the backfield. Way-too-early takeaways of the Ravens’ first OTAs revealed just how good rookie Kyle Hamilton was, and there’s a fair chance Hamilton could...

