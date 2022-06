The good folks over at the Scürvy Dög are throwing another free, all-day parking lot bash with “a ton of bands, awesomeness, and a pinch of love.” Not to mention the great views of the Olneyville Expressway construction. The day starts off with Craig Wreck at 2pm with Atlantic Thrills capping off the night. The event page has a schedule which, in the past, they have kept to surprisingly well.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO