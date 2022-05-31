Third Case Of Monkey Pox Found In Sacramento

Cruising ban in Sacramento is overturned - cruising is now legal. On Tuesday evening Sacramento city officials unanimously voted to repeal an ordinance that prohibits cruising, and is expected to be allowed in 10 days. Sacramento Lowrider Commission members gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza as they eagerly waited for the vote. Mayor Darrell Steinberg argued last week that the ordinance creates an unfair stereotype that associates lowriders with gangs or violence, and is in favor of the repeal.
