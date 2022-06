June 1, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. This is due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of nursery stock imported from other states that may have an established spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation. This invasive bug is not yet known to have established a breeding population in Vermont. The Agency educates the nursery industry about the threat and actions that it can take to keep the invasive pest out of Vermont.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO