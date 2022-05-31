ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel wins statewide award for series 'Valley fever: Flying under the radar'

By Staff Report
Hanford Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Hanford Sentinel has received second place recognition in the category of enterprise news story or series from the California News Publishers Association for a two-part series by reporter Don Promnitz on the local impact of Valley fever. The series,...

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

