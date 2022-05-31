Hanford Sentinel wins statewide award for series 'Valley fever: Flying under the radar'
By Staff Report
Hanford Sentinel
2 days ago
The Hanford Sentinel has received second place recognition in the category of enterprise news story or series from the California News Publishers Association for a two-part series by reporter Don Promnitz on the local impact of Valley fever. The series,...
(NEXSTAR) – A recent inventory by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association took a look at structurally deficient bridges in California. Bad news is … there are a lot. The ARTBA, a trade group that represents road construction workers, said in its 2022 report that 5.8% of...
According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
After pulling plans to add a feedlot next to their proposed beef slaughterhouse, Sandridge Cattle has submitted plans to Kings County for a 72,000-square-foot stand-alone facility near Lemoore.The proposed project would be located on 135 acres next to Highway 41 at Jackson Avenue, south of the city on agricultural land.
WOODLAKE – Those involved in the citrus industry are advised to be extra vigilant about preventing Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) infestation following recent ACP detections in Tulare County. ACPs carry the infectious Huanglongbing (HLB) disease, also known as citrus greening disease, which is fatal to citrus trees. There is...
The Great Valley Center in Madera has awarded Kings County a $15,000 grant which will be added to other funding to develop an up-to-date aerial map of the county. According to county planner Gregory Gatzka, the new map will come in handy. “Groups like the mosquito abatement agency will make use of the new Geographic Information Service (GIS) map to see where the water is in the county or emergency agencies, such as the sheriff’s department, can use the map to see where secondary roads are when there is a need to get to a place fast,” Gatzka explained.
With a tip of the hat to a famous writer from Central California, we visit a place with a Native American name that perched and sat on the map. The Terminus Dam was completed in 1962, but it’s history goes way back. In the 20s, that’s 1920s, California was...
From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
Santa Barbara police arrested a Tulare man during a law enforcement operation that prompted an alert to go out to the community on Wednesday.
Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
A 73 MW solar project has reached commercial operation in California’s Central Valley. Located in Tulare County, the Luciana Solar Project is expected to generate enough clean power equivalent to the needs of 20,000 California homes. East Bay Clean Energy (EBCE) is procuring the power generated by the project...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
Just a few short miles before the South Gate entrance to Yosemite, the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is taking passengers back in time with a historically accurate train ride through the Sierras. Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is also another stop on the Fossils to Falls Road Trip brought...
Electric bikes are the hot ticket in the cycling world, but they also put a dent in your pocketbook. While a typical commuter bicycle usually lands somewhere under $1,000, electric bikes often sell between $2,000 and $3,000. But there is a way to go electric on a budget and it’s...
It was our third time at Lazy Dog in Fresno, and we were looking for a lazy evening of dining. The lazy dining idea that I requested from our server Alek was set in. Motion with him understanding what we meant when I said lazy dining.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is holding a hiring fair for the city’s new Animal Center. The hiring fair will be on June 1 and June 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new animal center at 5277 East Airways Boulevard in Fresno. According to the city officials, vacant positions […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Anyone in the market for new yard equipment could get paid to choose an electric model. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District could pay up to $50 for every lawnmower, edger, trimmer, chainsaw or pole saw you buy as part of Central Valley-wide efforts to reduce the number of […]
