ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Trey Lance is Throwing With More Touch and Accuracy this Year

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rm0og_0fwE0OB100

Last season, Lance would throw 100-mile-an-hour wobblers to running backs in the flat or wide receivers running slants. Now, he's throwing those passes softly and completing them.

SANTA CLARA -- Before you ask, yes, the wobble still exists.

When Trey Lance throws a football, he typically doesn't throw a perfect spiral -- the ball wobbles slightly as it spins through the air. This makes the ball more difficult to catch.

And yet, despite the wobble, Lance completed 18 of 21 passes last Tuesday in practice against the 49ers' starting defense. Did this without the help of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, both of whom missed practice.

How did Lance complete 86 percent of his passes in one practice if his passes wobbled? Because he threw with much more accuracy and touch than he did when he was a rookie.

Last season, Lance would throw 100-mile-an-hour wobblers to running backs in the flat or wide receivers running slants. Now, he's throwing those passes softly and completing them.

He's also hitting the 15-yard pass over the middle. That's a difficult pass, because the receiver is running across the field, the quarterback has to hit him in stride, if the pass is too low it gets intercepted by a linebacker and if the pass is too high it gets intercepted by a safety.

That 15-yard pass over the middle is Jimmy Garoppolo's best throw. Lance struggled with it last season, because he tended to miss high, and those overthrows were intercepted by safeties.

On Tuesday last week, Lance threw 7 of those passes and completed 6 -- 86 percent. That's extremely accurate.

Lance has been in the NFL for roughly 12 months, and already seems to have improved significantly. Now let's see if he'll ever get rid of that wobble.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Trey Lance respectfully tells off all his haters

The San Francisco 49ers traded a lot to get quarterback Trey Lance, but he was never able to unseat Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback last season, as long as Jimmy G was healthy enough to play. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game and nearly beat the Los Angeles Rams with Garoppolo under center, but that was more because of their defense and special teams.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Smith, a former seventh-round pick out...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Is Back With Team On Tuesday

Steelers fans don't have to worry about a Diontae Johnson holdout. On Tuesday, the 1,100-yard receiver returned to the team after not taking part in Pittsburgh's OTAs last week. Now Johnson's in uniform, going through drills with the rest of the Steelers WRs. There isn't much word as to why...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green. Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

FOX Announces No. 1 Broadcasting Team: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, FOX Sports officially unveiled its lead broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt will be taking over as FOX's top play-by-play broadcaster. He'll have large shoes to fill considering he's replacing Joe Buck. Joining Burkhardt in the booth is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He's...
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy