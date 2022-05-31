FDNY loses three retired members to 9/11-related illnesses, officials say

Three smokeaters who aided in rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks died over Memorial Day weekend of illnesses related to their work on what was known as “ the pile ,” FDNY officials said.

“In the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the end of the recovery efforts at ground zero, three FDNY firefighters lost their battles with World Trade Center-related illness ,” said Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

“The terrorist attacks and the resulting recovery operation continue to claim the lives of many New York City firefighters that answered the call that day and in the months that followed.”

Retired Firefighter Robert J. Reynolds, who served in the department for 20 years, succumbed to his WTC-related illness on Saturday, He was assigned to Engine 96.

Supervising Fire Marshal John J. McCauley died on Sunday of his WTC-related illness, the department said.

Robert Reynolds served in the FDNY for 20 years. FDNY

John McCauley was a supervising Fire Marshal. FDNY

The third member who died of a 9/11-related illness over the weekend was Firefighter Michael Verzi, of Engine 97, who also died Sunday, the FDNY said.

“We will never forget Firefighter Robert Reynolds, Firefighter Michael Verzi, and Supervising Fire Marshal Jack McCauley, who have been taken from us far too soon,” Ansbro said.

“For many New Yorkers, those horrible days are long past, but for those of us that lived through it, we continue to lose friends and family, and will continue to care for those that have been sickened.”

FDNY member Michael Verzi was part of Engine 97. FDNY

The FDNY was the hardest-hit group of first responders on 9/11, losing 343 members at the World Trade Center site and 253 later dying of illnesses, union leaders told The Post last year.