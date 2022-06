Missouri corrections officers would receive a back pay settlement and future payments worth more than $100 million under an agreement to end a long-running claim the Department of Corrections was underpaying officers. Under the proposed settlement, the corrections department does not admit any wrongdoing but accepts that the payments are reasonable considering the likely result […] The post Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO