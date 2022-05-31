ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Real estate at a glance: Median home sales price up in April in all Tomball, Magnolia ZIP codes

By Anna Lotz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The median price of homes sold in each ZIP code increased year over year in April across all six Tomball and Magnolia ZIP codes; the median price of homes sold was at least $320,000, the lowest...

