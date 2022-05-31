ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browerville, MN

Child struck by vehicle in Browerville is flown by Air Care

Independent News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, May 26, at 6:47 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on 8th...

